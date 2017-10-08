Jack-o'-lantern carving for Halloween

It's October, time to create those ghoulishly fun jack-o'-lanterns for the front of your holiday display. The Pumpkin Butcher, Chris Larsen, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give rules for picking the perfect pumpkin and to give a few expert tips when you start creating your jack-o'-lantern.
Event: Pumpkin Carving Class Fundraiser for New Directions Sober Living
Date: 10/21/2017
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: "The Other Side", 93 Berkshire Dr, Crystal Lake IL 60014
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $75 includes a pumpkin and materials/tools
Deadline to register: 10/20/2017
People can register for the class by emailing me their name. Limited space is available. Payment will be made at the door with check or cash. All proceeds go to New Directions Sober Living to help expand the organization so it can help more addicts recover and get back on their feet.
Links: www.facebook.com/pumpkinbutcher
www.instagram.com/pumpkinbutcher
thepumpkinbutcher@gmail.com
entertainmentholidayhalloweenpumpkinCrystal Lake
