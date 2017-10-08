ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jack-o'-lantern carving for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

It?s October, time to create those ghoulishly fun jack-o'-lanterns for the front of your holiday display.

It's October, time to create those ghoulishly fun jack-o'-lanterns for the front of your holiday display. The Pumpkin Butcher, Chris Larsen, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give rules for picking the perfect pumpkin and to give a few expert tips when you start creating your jack-o'-lantern.

Event: Pumpkin Carving Class Fundraiser for New Directions Sober Living
Date: 10/21/2017
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: "The Other Side", 93 Berkshire Dr, Crystal Lake IL 60014
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $75 includes a pumpkin and materials/tools
Deadline to register: 10/20/2017

People can register for the class by emailing me their name. Limited space is available. Payment will be made at the door with check or cash. All proceeds go to New Directions Sober Living to help expand the organization so it can help more addicts recover and get back on their feet.

Links: www.facebook.com/pumpkinbutcher
www.instagram.com/pumpkinbutcher
thepumpkinbutcher@gmail.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentholidayhalloweenpumpkinCrystal Lake
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival
Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Patti Kim Gill and Erica Watson on 'BlacKorea'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands running in 2017 Chicago Marathon
3 dead, 19 hurt in Chicago weekend gun violence
Tropical storm Nate weakens but rain, floods to continue
Man charged after woman injured in Antioch fireworks accident
Columbus statue in Near West Side park defaced ahead of holiday
Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Cubs lose to Nationals 6-3 in Game 2 of NLDS
Show More
Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
Investigators increasingly believe Vegas gunman had severe mental illness
Daily Herald: Fewer students playing HS football across suburbs
Remove the stress through slow cooking
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: Fewer students playing HS football across suburbs
Remove the stress through slow cooking
Runners, organizers prepare for warm weather during Chicago Marathon
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video