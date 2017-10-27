Janet Jackson visits childhood home in Gary

Janet Jackson returned to her hometown of Gary, Indiana on Friday.Jackson and her brother Randy visited their childhood home at 2300 Jackson Street.As word of Jackson's arrival spread, fans scrambled to catch up with her.From their childhood home, the pair made their way to Theodore Roosevelt High School, which two of their siblings attended. The Jackson 5 once performed in a talent show at the school in the 60s.Jackson is in the middle of her "State of the World" Tour. She performed at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Thursday night.