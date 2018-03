On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August

Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II Tour will make a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 10.Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media Monday morning.The tour, a nod to their last "On the Run" tour, will start in Europe on June 6 in the United Kingdom, and they will return to North America on July 25 in Cleveland.Other Midwest stops include Minneapolis and Detroit.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Pre-sale starts Wednesday for Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers.For ticket information, visit: livenation.com For full tour dates and video, visit: http://tidal.com/us