Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider talk about starring in 'Imaginary Mary'

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider about starring in ABC's "Imaginary Mary." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Did you have an imaginary friend as a child? What if that friend came back to help you as an adult?

In "Imaginary Mary" "Alice's" cartoon-like fuzzy friend "Mary" comes back to help her when she meets "Ben," a divorced father with three children, and she falls in love with him.

"Alice" never wanted to be a mother, but with "Mary's" help, she's on her way.

Jenna Elfman (Alice) says that the show keeps her on her feet as acting with a CGI character presents some challenges.

"I got to rehearse with a puppet, but then when we film they took the puppet away, and I just have my memory of rehearsal, of where she moved in the scene, and so the challenge of that and playing with the human actors in the scene and managing all of those factors was really fun, and I knew it was going to be a good challenge," Elfman said.

Stephen Schneider (Ben) said that this show fills a gap in the TV-world right now.

"When I read the script, I thought there was something really unique about this, they've never had a CGI character in a network comedy before, plus the writing was really good," Schneider said. "The opportunity to play a single father who has full custody of his kids, that's something that's totally underrepresented on TV so I thought it would be a really cool experience."

Don't miss the next episode this Tuesday, April 4th at 9:30 p.m. (EDT) on ABC.
