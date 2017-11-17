ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga split

David Daniel Otunga, Sr and Jennifer Hudson attend Fox Searchlight's Jennifer Hudson Star on Walk of Fame Luncheon at Soho House on Wednesday, November 13, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Fox Searchlight)

CNN
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have split after 10 years.

A representative for Hudson provided CNN with a statement Friday, saying the pair "have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."

"Yesterday, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fianc," the statement read. "Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."

An attorney for Otunga told CNN his client "has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son."

"He wants to make it very clear that he denies each and every allegation contained in that petition. Mr. Otunga is now and has always been the primary caregiver of the parties' son," the statement read.

The couple had been dating less than a year when Otunga proposed to Hudson in 2008.

In 2012, he told Wendy Williams that Hudson first noticed him when he appeared on the VH1 reality series "I Love New York 2," on which he was known as "Punk."

"I started doing a lot of interviews after the show wrapped and made friends with a couple of people," he said. "Next thing you know, (one of his friends) says 'Hey, you should meet my friend Jennifer.'"

Tragedy struck soon after their engagement when Hudson's mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew were murdered by her sister's former husband.

The singer told Ebony magazine Otunga saved her life because she traveled to see him and wasn't at her mother's Chicago home when the murders occurred.

"I flew out to see him," she said. "That's why I'm still here. I've never said that before, and I can't believe I just said that now."

The couple welcomed son in 2009 but never married.

Otunga, who graduated from Harvard Law School, went on to become a professional wrestler.

Hudson, who is currently a coach on NBC's "The Voice," told Essence magazine last year that she was in no hurry to become a bride.

"It's about timing," she said. "I am in no rush at all."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity breakup
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off holiday season Saturday
Should you spend or save on these new movies?
Toy Story Land coming to Hollywood Studios
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged in connection with murdered Mokena bartender
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Group of thieves beating victims in Loop, including Grant Park, over last 5 days
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'
Apple's HomePod speaker delayed until next year
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, SUV stolen on Near North Side
2 children killed in crash involving Los Angeles police SUV
Show More
Chase suspect dances on freeway in front of police
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off holiday season Saturday
US probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall
Pickup driver with vulgar Trump sticker released from jail
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos