Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family stops by WCL

You know Jesse Tyler Ferguson for playing Mitchell on ABC's hit comedy Modern Family. He stopped by to talk about two other things he loves... food and fashion!Jesse Tyler Ferguson is in Chicago to host this year's James Beard Foundation Awards, to be held May 1 at the Lyric Opera House. His 'Tie the Knot' collection created a special culinary-themed bow tie in honor of the James Beard Awards.Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and their non-profit organization Tie The Knot announced their very first formal wedding collection will launch on May 16th. The limited-edition bow ties arrive just in time for the couple's fourth marriage anniversary and is aptly inspired by colors and patterns from their own personal nuptials. The six brand new designs will all be available exclusively at The Tie Bar with $20 of every $25 purchase donated directly back to Tie The Knot. Tie The Knot was created to stylishly support the fight for marriage equality and continuing to support the ongoing battle for equality and human rights.