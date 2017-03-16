Ji talks to 'Beauty and the Beast' actresses

This weekend, many will be hitting the theaters for the new Disney Pictures film, "Beauty and the Beast."Ji Suk Yi recently interviewed six-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald, who plays the role of Madame de Gardrobe and British actress, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays the role of Plumette.The film also stars Emma Watson, who plays the role of Belle, and Dan Stevens, who is The Beast.Unlike the 1991 animated version of the film, Walt Disney Pictures has made this into a live-action film."Beauty and the Beast" opens in theaters on Friday, March 17.