Jimmy Fallon 'was at his mother's bedside' when she died

Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been cancelled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.NBC said Sunday that repeat episodes will be shown from Monday to Friday.Gloria Fallon died Saturday at the age of 68. A spokesperson for the comedian told ABC News in a statement, "Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC."Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his "biggest fan.""The Tonight Show" had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son's first night hosting "The Tonight Show" in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show's hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.