Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop

Jimmy Kimmel called in a special candy airdrop for the Oscars crowd. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2017)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel proved to be a gracious host at the 89th Oscars as he provided candy for the crowd.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host checked up on the Hollywood stars during the awards ceremony.

"How are you guys holding up? Are you hungry? Can I get you anything? Is there anything that anybody needs?" Kimmel asked.

Kimmel noted that none of the stars in attendance had any candy.

"This is a show about the movies and you can't have movies without candy," Kimmel said. "It's un-American, right?"

The host then called in a special airdrop of candy for the crowd.

"If you close your eyes and wish very hard," Kimmel said. "Little bags of Red Vines and Junior Mints will appear from the sky raining down on you."

Little bags of candy fell from the ceiling as the crowd laughed and reached for the treats.

Kimmel joked, "Next year, we should give out the awards this way."
