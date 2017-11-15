  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about his trip to Asia at about 2:30PM
Ji's Disney cruise

Recently, Ji had the opportunity to sail aboard Disney Cruise Line's the Disney Dream.

The Dream is Disney's third cruise ship at 1115 feet long serving 4000 passengers with more than 1400 crew. Ji takes us on a tour of the Disney Dream with Cruise Director Trent Hitchcock as they discuss everything you can do aboard a Disney Cruise including a visit to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

If you are ready to plan your own Disney cruise, visit DisneyCruise.com. (hyperlink)

You also have the chance to win a Disney Cruise from Windy City LIVE. For your chance to win a 4-night Bahamas cruise aboard the Disney Dream, CLICK HERE.
