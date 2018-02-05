ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Mahoney, 'Frasier' star, dies at 77, Chicago theatre says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Oak Park native and "Frasier" star John Mahoney has died at the age of 77, after starring in a play at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. The theater confirmed Mahoney's death to ABC7 Monday.

The theater canceled Monday night's performance of "You Got Older" and invited the public to join them in Front Bar to remember Mahoney this evening.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement, saying: "John Mahoney was a fixture on the Chicago stage for over 30 years through countless award-winning performances. Even as his fame grew through his fantastic work in movies and television, John stayed connected to his artistic home here in Chicago in theaters and as a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Though he will be missed, his work and impact will endure for generations to come."

In the play, "The Rembrandt," a museum guard touches a painting, and the audience is taken on an artistic spiritual ride through centuries, meeting Rembrandt and the poet Homer.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Janet Davies interviews Oak Park's John Mahoney.


"I wish I could tell you how funny it is and moving - it really is," said Mahoney.

"Mr. Mahoney is fantastic to watch, he makes it look so easy you forget it's tough work," said Grabriel Ruiz, an ensemble member of Chicago's Latino theatre Teatro Vista.

"It's kind of hard when you get to my age...all of a sudden you look at this page after page after page of dialogue to learn and trying to get that into your brain, it's pretty tough," Mahoney said.

In September, Mahoney told ABC7 his future plans were to do absolutely nothing - just kicking back at his home in Oak Park.

"First of all I want to stay in Chicago. I learned my lesson about traveling with Fraser... 11 years living out of a suitcase in New York. Having the only car in the Paramount lot with an Oak Park sticker on it. I just want to be back home. Be onstage where I enjoy it," Mahoney said in the fall.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterfamous deathfamous deathscelebrity deathsChicagoOak ParkLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
John Mahoney stars in play at Steppenwolf Theater
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Magic Lounge opens this month
Paul Simon announces his planned retirement
Bob Saget's tour comes to Chicago
Pillow Talk: Kick him to the curb?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected Monday
Dow Jones stock market nosedives late today in trading
NW Indiana teacher, coach dies after run with students
CTA says new improvements will speed up service on busiest lines
Father, daughter charged with incest after having baby together
Nonprofits partner to bring music program to South Shore
'Hardest Working Man in Homer Glen' is a social star
Dental students took selfie with severed heads
Show More
2-year-old found frozen to death on porch
VIDEO: Quick-thinking coach saves gymnast from serious injury
Why you got paid more this week
5 dead, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos