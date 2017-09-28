ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," The 56-year-old wrote.


"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends," she added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

The "Veep" star and executive producer won her eighth individual Emmy Award, tying the record in the distinction with Cloris Leachman, and her sixth consecutive Emmy for her starring role on "Veep" -- the most of any performer for one role.

HBO released a statement saying:

Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of VEEP.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthhealth carecelebritytelevisionbreast cancer
