Justin Timberlake brought all the stars to their feet at the Dolby Theatre by opening the 89th Academy Awards with his Oscar-nominated hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling."Timberlake, trailed by a fleet of dancers, sang and danced his way through the aisles, generously giving away fist bumps and hugs along the way.Most members of the audience couldn't help but get up and dance to the "Trolls" single, which is nominated for best original song.The camera panned across the room and showed celebs grooving to the music, including David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, Taraji P. Henson, to name a few.Timberlake and his crew danced on the stage throughout most of the song, until the beat transitioned into a cover of "Lovely Day."That's when Timberlake took the show down to the audience. He rubbed shoulders with the crowd, even giving Denzel Washington a high-five.He then stopped to dance with his wife, Jessica Biel, before ending the number amid a cheering audience.