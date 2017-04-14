WINDY CITY LIVE

Kamau Bell stopped by WCL to talk about his new book

EMBED </>More News Videos

Comedian and host of CNN's "United Shades of America" W. Kamau Bell stopped by to fill us in on season 2 of his show and new book. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
omedian and host of CNN's "United Shades of America" W. Kamau Bell stopped by to fill us in on season 2 of his show and new book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell".

"United Shades of America" follows W. Kamau Bell as he explores subcultures across the country, using comedy to start a conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us. The second season will cover topical issues including immigration, gun control and violence in Chicago, as well as explore the experiences of Muslims, Puerto Ricans, Chinese Americans and Native Americans in this country.

"United Shades of America" returns to CNN on April 30.

"Chicago Gangs" - Airs May 7

Chicago gangs are at the center of the fear, rage, and grief over the astonishing levels of homicide in the city, much of which is concentrated in black neighborhoods. Native son W. Kamau Bell explores the mythology and the facts of gang violence by attending a City Hall press conference and meeting with various people including a Black Lives Matter activist and Chicago native Dwayne Wade's mom-herself a gang member turned pastor. He wraps his visit by sitting down with rival gang-affiliated hip-hop artists in an unprecedented summit that concludes in a way that not even Kamau could have predicted.

W. Kamau Bell will also be back in town for a book signing for "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."

Thursday, 5/4 - 7:00 PM
Arts Center of Oak Park
200 N Oak Park Ave.

An evening of standup, conversation, and book signing.

Tickets, which include a copy of Kamau's new book, are available from www.booktable.net.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Max Weinberg
Mommy on a Shoestring is back with Easter gift ideas
Chicago's Iron Chef Gauntlet competitors
franklyHANK: Miss Janet, The Big O, and Ginger Zee
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 Minute Warning: Max Weinberg
Mommy on a Shoestring is back with Easter gift ideas
Chicago's Iron Chef Gauntlet competitors
franklyHANK: Miss Janet, The Big O, and Ginger Zee
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cardinal Cupich leads hundreds in Englewood peace march
VIDEO: Little girl narrowly misses being shot in barbershop
Wife of Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping student breaks silence
Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez acquitted of double murder
Furless Tickle Me Elmo is downright freaky
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
Show More
Burglary suspect found hiding under bed in Waukegan
'SyriaHoax' was fueled by Russians, analysts say; Assad denies chemical attack
EPA: No significant chemical discharge from US Steel spill
Afghanistan says US 'mother of all bombs' killed 36 militants
Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Wife of Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping student breaks silence
Fans celebrate 40 years of 'Star Wars' at Orlando convention
Police: Weapons, alcohol found at Merrillville daycare, owner charged
More Video