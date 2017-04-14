Kamau Bell stopped by WCL to talk about his new book

CHICAGO --omedian and host of CNN's "United Shades of America" W. Kamau Bell stopped by to fill us in on season 2 of his show and new book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell".
"United Shades of America" follows W. Kamau Bell as he explores subcultures across the country, using comedy to start a conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us. The second season will cover topical issues including immigration, gun control and violence in Chicago, as well as explore the experiences of Muslims, Puerto Ricans, Chinese Americans and Native Americans in this country.
"United Shades of America" returns to CNN on April 30.
"Chicago Gangs" - Airs May 7
Chicago gangs are at the center of the fear, rage, and grief over the astonishing levels of homicide in the city, much of which is concentrated in black neighborhoods. Native son W. Kamau Bell explores the mythology and the facts of gang violence by attending a City Hall press conference and meeting with various people including a Black Lives Matter activist and Chicago native Dwayne Wade's mom-herself a gang member turned pastor. He wraps his visit by sitting down with rival gang-affiliated hip-hop artists in an unprecedented summit that concludes in a way that not even Kamau could have predicted.
W. Kamau Bell will also be back in town for a book signing for "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
Thursday, 5/4 - 7:00 PM
Arts Center of Oak Park
200 N Oak Park Ave.
An evening of standup, conversation, and book signing.
Tickets, which include a copy of Kamau's new book, are available from www.booktable.net.