LIVE WITH KELLY AND MICHAEL

Kelly Ripa to announce new 'Live' co-host on Monday

Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WLS) --
Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa will announce Monday who will be her new "Live with Kelly" co-host, network officials said.

On Sunday, Ripa teased the big announcement on her Facebook and Twitter pages with a video of her holding a "Live" mug and saying, "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me." She captioned the post "We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost"


A year ago, her previous co-host Michael Strahan left the morning chair to go to ABC's "Good Morning America."

At the time, Ripa had reportedly been upset that she learned only a few minutes before the public that Strahan, her co-host since 2012, was exiting for "GMA."

"Live" airs 9 a.m. weekdays on ABC7.

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive with kelly and michaeltelevisionu.s. & world
