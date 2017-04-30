Kelly Ripa to announce new 'Live' co-host on Monday

NEW YORK (WLS) --Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa will announce Monday who will be her new "Live with Kelly" co-host, network officials said.
On Sunday, Ripa teased the big announcement on her Facebook and Twitter pages with a video of her holding a "Live" mug and saying, "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me." She captioned the post "We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost"
We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost pic.twitter.com/QRKQ9S9NGn— Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) April 30, 2017
A year ago, her previous co-host Michael Strahan left the morning chair to go to ABC's "Good Morning America."
At the time, Ripa had reportedly been upset that she learned only a few minutes before the public that Strahan, her co-host since 2012, was exiting for "GMA."
"Live" airs 9 a.m. weekdays on ABC7.