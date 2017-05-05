WINDY CITY LIVE

Kenya Moore talks 'Real Housewives' season finale

Real Housewife of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, stopped by to dish on the season finale and the rumored return of a former housewife.

Detroit native, Kenya Moore is a model and TV personality best known for her role in the hit Bravo TV show, "Real Housewives of Atlanta." She also received the title "Miss USA" in 1993. In 2015 Kenya appeared on NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice" with President Donald Trump and found herself in one of the biggest reality-TV fights in history - a battle between her and actress Vivica A. Fox.

As an entrepreneur, Kenya has released a brand new hair care line, "Kenya Moore Hair Care." This makes Kenya one of the few African American women to have and own their own hair care line in the national beauty chain, "SALLY BEAUTY."

As a singer, Kenya went viral with her hit single, "Gone with the Wind Fabulous (Twirl)" and performed on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

As an actress, Kenya has appeared in multiple Box-Office smash films including, "Waiting To Exhale," opposite Whitney Houston. She's also appeared in the TV sitcoms like, "Girlfriends", "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and "The Jamie Foxx Show." Kenya has also appeared on the cover of Ebony Magazine, Essence Magazine, Glamour and also in many artist's music videos.

As a fitness guru, Kenya Moore is famous for her signature work-out helping ladies attain a "Stallion Booty." Kenya has secrets for helping everyone blast the fat away and sweat! In 2013, she released a workout DVD titled Kenya Moore: Booty Boot Camp.

On Bravo's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" viewers see Kenya open up about her love life, personal struggles with family and friends and achieve her business goals. Moore has been open about her non-existent relationship with her mother, ultimately making her a "daddy's girl." Recently, viewers have seen her struggle in love department with a man named Matt.

BRAVO'S "Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8/7 CT.

Kenya will visit Sally Beauty on 16715 Torrence Ave, Lansing IL 60438 Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.
