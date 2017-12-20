ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy

In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Khloe Kardashian participates in the panel for "Kocktails with Khloe" at the FYI 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
After months of rumors, Khloe Kardashian announced she is pregnant Wednesday with a post on her official Instagram account.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" the reality TV star wrote.

Khloe thanked her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center-forward Tristan Thompson, in the post, saying, "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"

This will be Khloe's first child and Thompson's second. His son from a previous relationship just turned one.

The couple's pregnancy had been rumored for months. Khloe Kardashian said in her post Wednesday that they intentionally kept the news quiet so they could "enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

Khloe's older sister Kim is expecting her third child through a surrogate. She has two other children, North and Saint, with husband Kanye West. Kourtney Kardashian also has three children - Mason, Penelope, and Reign - with former partner Scott Discik.


Full caption:

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
