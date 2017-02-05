Kicking off your Super Bowl party

CHICAGO (WLS) --Super Bowl LI is expected to be watched by 100 million Americans, and millions more around the world. Whether you're watching for the game between the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots, the halftime show featuring Lady Gaga, or the always entertaining commercials, the Super Bowl is a big event with parties planned from coast to coast.
Lifestyle bloggers from Once Upon a Dollhouse, Caitlin Campbell and Danielle Sommerfeld, stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show off some game day grub and perfect party ideas.