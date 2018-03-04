Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel offered up a nearly $18,000 Jet Ski as a grand prize to the person who delivered the shortest acceptance speech.During his opening monologue the late night host had actress Helen Mirren showcase the expensive water craft in the back of the stage."Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking your mom for the ride of her life on a Jet Ski?" Kimmel said.He added that if there is a tie at the end of the night, the water vehicle would go to Christopher Plummer, eluding to Plummer replacing embattled actor Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World" mid-production.The first award of best supporting actor was given to Sam Rockwell, who quickly joked that he wanted to win the Jet Ski and tried to make his speech short.