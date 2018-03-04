  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Jimmy Kimmel offers up $18K Jet Ski to whomever delivers the shortest Oscars speech

Actress Helen Mirren presents a jet ski to the Oscars audience as Jimmy Kimmel offers it as a grand prize to the person who delivers the shortest acceptance speech.

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel offered up a nearly $18,000 Jet Ski as a grand prize to the person who delivered the shortest acceptance speech.

During his opening monologue the late night host had actress Helen Mirren showcase the expensive water craft in the back of the stage.

"Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking your mom for the ride of her life on a Jet Ski?" Kimmel said.

He added that if there is a tie at the end of the night, the water vehicle would go to Christopher Plummer, eluding to Plummer replacing embattled actor Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World" mid-production.

The first award of best supporting actor was given to Sam Rockwell, who quickly joked that he wanted to win the Jet Ski and tried to make his speech short.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsjet skierjimmy kimmel
