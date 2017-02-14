Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: CPS holds press conference regarding state lawsuit over funding... WATCH NOW
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: CTU holds press conference regarding state budget... WATCH NOW
Full Story
Email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Know the Show to Go
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1754543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Know the Show to Go (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 02:15PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
Windy City LIVE
games
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WINDY CITY LIVE
Singer Sam Trump releases new 'Love Notes' EP
Chicago Canine Rescue helps animals in need
Kendra G. looks for love on Valentine's Day
Easy lasagna recipe with a twist
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Sam Trump releases new 'Love Notes' EP
Kendra G. looks for love on Valentine's Day
American Girl's newest doll is ... a boy?
Meet the first African-American 'Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
15-year-old girl missing from Gary may be in 'extreme danger'
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Show More
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
Man fatally struck in Des Plaines hit-and-run, police say
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
American Girl's newest doll is ... a boy?
Pedro Hernandez guilty in 1979 murder, kidnapping of 6-year-old in NYC
More News
Top Video
Bakery offers anti-Valentine's Day treats
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
15-year-old girl missing from Gary may be in 'extreme danger'
Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago