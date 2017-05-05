ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kristen Bell sings 'Do you wanna be his prom date?' in 'Frozen'-themed promposal

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

This promposal could thaw a frozen heart. One high school student asked the question in an elaborate, Frozen-themed stunt with the help of none other than Kristen Bell.


Bell, who voices Princess Anna, was guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday while Kimmel stays home with his newborn son. Bell set up the sweet moment by convincing a Los Angeles high school student, Sarah, that she was playing a game for prizes.

The game was that Sarah and another contestant were dressed up like the princesses from Frozen and had to go find someone dressed as Kristoff outside Kimmel's studio. Unbeknownst to Sarah, she was playing against an actress, and under the costume was a school friend, Michael. He wanted to ask her to prom, but he needed Bell's help to do it.

"Do you wanna be his prom date? And go with Michael to the prom?" she sang to the tune of "Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?"

As Bell kept singing, Sarah grabbed the microphone to tell Michael yes, and the pair hugged as Bell finished up her song.

The teens received the ultimate prom package, including a glam session for Sarah, a tux rental for Michael and a stretch a limo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbuzzworthywatercoolerfrozenmoviepromhigh schoolfunny videojimmy kimmel
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dave Bautista, James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' talk film premiere
Kelly Rowland talks new book 'Whoa, Baby!'
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
Ryan talks to Chris Pratt about 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Markham officer shoots driver who dragged him, police say
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Suburban man claims to be cop, posts 130 mph driving video
GOP health care plan passes House, moves to Senate
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Show More
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill in northwest Indiana
Police: Homeless pair robbed elderly women at Waukegan grocery store
U.S. Pizza Team competes overseas
Chicago Defender honors 50 women of excellence
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos