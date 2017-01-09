'La La Land' dominates Golden Globes

"La La Land" dominated the Golden Globe awards, setting a record for seven wins and establishing it as an Oscar frontrunner.The film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone celebrates the Hollywood musical.Its wins included best picture, best actor (Gosling), best actress (Stone), best director and screenplay for Damien Chazelle, best score and best original song."I think I'm still processing," Chazelle said. "This is my first time ever at the Golden Globes. I assume it doesn't always go this way. I'm not going to get used to it."Other winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills included Casey Affleck for best actor for his role in "Manchester By the Sea" and Isabelle Huppert for best actress for her role in "Elle."The coming-of-age story "Moonlight" won best motion picture - drama.And Viola Davis earned her first Golden Globe, as supporting actress in "Fences"The Golden Globes also honor the television industry."Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross won for comedy actress."I was like, wait they said my name, right? This is so cool!" Ellis Ross said.Awards season continues with the SAG ceremony on Jan. 29 and the Oscars on Feb. 26.