'La La Land in Concert' coming to Ravinia

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'La La Land' in London (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Those who loved the music of "La La Land," the film that almost won the Oscar for Best Picture this year, will have a chance to hear it under the stars at Ravinia.

Those songs will go on the road for a tour that hits Highland Park in June.

"La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will feature the movie's Academy Award-winning score. Guests will be able to experience the picture with a 100-piece symphony orchestra, a choir and a jazz ensemble.

"La La Land" won six Oscars, even if it lost out on the big one. The movie stars Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress, and Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Beset Actor.

"La La Land in Concert" will be at Ravinia on June 18.

For more information, visit www.ravinia.org.
