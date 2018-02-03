  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga cancels tour dates in Europe due to 'severe pain'

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on Lady Gaga canceling tour dates in Europe due to 'severe pain.' (Wally Santana/AP Photo)

LONDON, England --
Lady Gaga has canceled 10 concerts in Europe because of severe pain, the tour's promoter said Saturday.

Live Nation said the musician is "suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live."

In a statement posted on social media, Lady Gaga said she was "devastated" to disappoint her fans. She said her medical team "is supporting the decision for me to recover at home."

The singer had been due to play Sunday and Thursday at London's O2 Arena as part of her Joanne World Tour. The other canceled concerts were in Manchester; Zurich; Cologne, Germany; Stockholm; Copenhagen, Denmark; Berlin and two shows in Paris.

Lady Gaga previously postponed her European shows in September after being hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro suffering from "severe physical pain."

In her statement, Gaga apologized to fans in Europe and Rio, saying "I love you, but this is beyond my control."

She resumed the tour in North America in November and in January played several dates in Europe.

The 31-year old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has spoken about suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition.

Lady Gaga has been open about her physical and mental health struggles, saying in September she has been "searching for years to get to the bottom of them."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagamusicu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Super Bowl halftime show won't include a Prince hologram
Music Box Theater restores marquee
Dennis Edwards, Temptations singer, dies at 74
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Chicago Weather: Up to 3 in. of snow expected Sunday, more snow Monday
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Police: Man lectured girls about Nazis in Riverside candy store
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
Ill. GOP chairman calls for Ives to take controversial ad off the air
Man executed for killing daughters while mom listened on phone
Show More
Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher elected to Hall of Fame
Super Bowl halftime show won't include a Prince hologram
Free tax prep help available in Chicago, suburbs
Ill. teacher apologizes for drug-related math problem
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
More News
Top Video
Chicago educator named Counselor of the Year
ABC7 hosts 2nd annual Back Table event
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Philly Pretzel Factory baking Super Bowl fun
More Video