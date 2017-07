The comedy "Landline" tells of how a family copes with betrayal, secrets and lies and how it all eventually draws them even closer together. The movie's star, Jenny Slate, stopped by to tell us more about her role and writer/director Gillian Robespierre joins in.For more about "Landline" and watch the trailer, visit: http://www.landlinemovie.com/ "Landline" hits theaters in Chicago on July 28.