WINDY CITY LIVE

Legendary tap dancer Maurice Hines holds master class in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary tap dancer Maurice Hines visited WCL on July 19, 2017. (WLS)

Maurice Hines has been tap dancing since he was 5 years old. His parents enrolled him in a class and wanted his younger brother to join too. Gregory Hines was told he was too young, but Maurice would come home and show him the steps - and Gregory got them right away. They both took the classes and went on to perform together.

Dance has been his life. And he and his brother were the personification of tap dance. They kept the art form alive and infused it with their own style - you can see them dancing together in the movie "The Cotton Club." Gregory passed away, but Maurice keeps tap alive through all of his work and shows.

Maurice is in town to be a teaching a master class on tap for the Human Rhythm Projects 27th Annual Rhythm World Festival of Tap and Percussive Dance.

For more information about the festival check out https://chicagotap.org/

https://www.facebook.com/chicagotap
https://twitter.com/chicagotap

Visit Maurice's website here: http://mauricehines.com/index.html
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Step' documentary hits theaters Aug. 4
Actor Chris Colfer releases new book
Local chef makes sandwich in bread cone called 'conecepts'
Chicago Music Series: Elisa Latrice
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Step' documentary hits theaters Aug. 4
Actor Chris Colfer releases new book
Chicago Music Series: Elisa Latrice
WCL plays 'Gimme a Hand'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway
Family kicked off JetBlue flight wants answers, but may be banned
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
Show More
Cops: Teens robbed man they met on CTA train in Evanston
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with $1 dogs
Thousands of roaches invade Philadelphia neighborhood
Minneapolis releases 911 calls made by woman fatally shot by officer
More News
Top Video
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with $1 dogs
Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial
Special Olympics to celebrate 50th anniversary in Chicago
More Video