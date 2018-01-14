Leslie Odom Jr. will sing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the NFL announced Saturday.
Tony- and Grammy-winning Odom is known for his work in television, film and theater, notably his role in the smash Broadway hit "Hamilton."
He will be joined during the Feb. 4 telecast by national anthem singer P!nk, halftime headliner Justin Timberlake and sign language interpreter Alexandria Wailes.
Recent "America the Beautiful" performers include Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Lea Michele and Jennifer Hudson.
