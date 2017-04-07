1992 LA RIOTS

ABC News Doc 'Let It Fall' offers unflinching look at 1992 L.A. riots



ABC News Lincoln Square Productions and Oscar winner John Ridley have teamed up to produce Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992, a film that chronicles the events leading up to the 1992 L.A. riots.

The film focuses on the issues of police brutality, racial tension and discrimination in the decade leading up to the 1992 uprising. The story is told through first hand accounts of people who were "caught up in a cascade of rising tension culminating in an explosion of anger and fear after the Rodney King verdict."

Let It Fall is ABC News' first theatrical production and release. The film will premiere in theaters on April 21. It will broadcast on ABC on April 28, one day before the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King verdict.

Watch Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992 Friday, April 28, 9|8c on ABC

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station
Related Topics:
entertainmentlos angelesABC Newsmoviespolice brutalitypolice1992 LA riots
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cavalia's Odysseo: What is equestrian ballet?
Eric Stonestreet talks about 'The Toy Box' and its kid judges
4-Star-Chicagoan Watts of Love
Magician Nate Staniforth
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Syria missile strike kills 7; Trump widely hailed, but angers Assad, Russia
Sweden Crash: 4 dead after hijacked beer truck plows into department store
Woman gets head stuck in closed subway door
Woman falls 60 ft off bridge taking a selfie
Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Former U of Illinois student gets 10 years for newborn's death
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot gets deported
Show More
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run caught on video
5 people shot in Austin
Prisoner to be charged with 1998 killing of 13-year-old girl
Cars stolen from Gold Coast parking garage
Preps underway for Cubs home opener
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos