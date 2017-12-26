'Lettin' the Good Times Roll' cabaret runs in Chicago until Jan. 7

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two Chicago theater legends will be on stage for one big performance.
"Lettin' the Good Times Roll" is a cabaret of jazz, gospel, blues and musical theater tunes, all sung by the dynamic duo of E. Faye Butler and Felicia Fields at the Victory Gardens Theater. The venue is located within the historic Biograph Theater building.
The two musical theater legends E. Faye & Felicia have joined forces in a fun and electrifying cabaret full of jazz, gospel, blues, musical theater tunes and bawdy hits with lots of sass, banter and hilarious inside stories that only these two Chicago power house divas can do.
Nine performances are scheduled, starting Friday and running until Jan. 7, including a special New Year's Eve performance at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
For ticket information, visit http://victorygardens.org/.