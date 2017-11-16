Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert

Rapper and Long Island native Lil Peep has died at age 21.A representative for the performer confirmed reports of his death Thursday. Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, didn't take the stage during his scheduled concert in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday night.In a statement, First Access Entertainment CEO Sarah Stennett says she is "shocked and heartbroken." Stennett says she spoke with Ahr's mother, who asked her to convey "that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."Stennett didn't release information on the cause or location of Ahr's death.Ahr's emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following through a series of mixtapes released online. His numerous tattoos and striking appearance caught the attention of the fashion world. GQ reported earlier this year that he made runway appearances for several labels in Europe.Police in Tucson, Arizona, say Lil Peep was found dead on his tour bus ahead of a scheduled concert in the city Wednesday night. Sgt. Pete Dugan says evidence pointed to an overdose of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, although no official cause of death has been announced."He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming," Stennett said. "He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing."A Long Island native who later relocated to Los Angeles, Ahr built his career on homemade mixtapes released on the audio sharing platform SoundCloud. Millions of online listens led to the August release of his first full-length album, "Come Over When You're Sober, Part 1."In a 2016 interview with Pitchfork, he described his confessional music as a new version of "emo," the rock genre that was occupied by bands like Good Charlotte and My Chemical Romance in the 2000s.With tattoos covering his body and parts of his face and a shock of blond hair, Ahr's striking appearance caught the fashion world's attention. He made runway appearances for several labels in Europe and his ambitions in that realm rivaled his dreams for his rap career."I think the fashion world really needs me right now," he told GQ in August.