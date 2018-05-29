ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lincoln-Way Marching Band's Rose Bowl fundraiser features Night Ranger

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band will perform in the Rose Bowl Parade on Jan. 1, 2019. (WLS)

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band will march in next year's Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2019.

The band's 300 students, which come from all schools in the Lincoln-Way high schools, will hold a fundraiser next month to get to Pasadena for the parade.

The "California Dreamin'" fundraiser will feature 1980s rock band Night Ranger, who are famous for such hits as "Sister Christian," "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," and "You Can Still Rock in America." They have just released their latest album "Don't Let Up."

The event will be held at the Commons Park in southwest suburban New Lenox. Tickets are $30.

For more information, visit: https://www.lincolnwaymusic.org/concert
