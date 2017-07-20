Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

Chester Bennington, lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, has died, authorities confirmed Thursday. He was 41.Authorities had responded to Bennington's home in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Rancho Palos Verdes for a death investigation, but did not provide further details.Bennington was close friends with the late rocker Chris Cornell and sang a rendition of "Hallelujah" at his funeral. Cornell had committed suicide in May by hanging himself. His birthday was also on July 20.The band, which started in Agoura Hills, gained fame with their debut album "Hybrid Theory" in 2000. Linkin Park was also scheduled to appear in "Good Morning America's" summer concert series on Aug. 4.The Phoenix, Arizona native leaves behind his wife, Talinda Bentley, and six children.