Music superstar Lionel Richie and country music star Luke Bryan have joined as the final two judges for ABC's revival of American Idol.Richie and Bryan will be joining pop star Katy Perry at the judges table. Host Ryan Seacrest joked about starting a group chat with his co-stars on Twitter.Bryan said in a video posted to Twitter, "Can't wait to be a part of the show. And I'm so excited to see all the talent out there that America has."