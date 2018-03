Lollapalooza released its full lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.Other performers include the Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and Odesza.The four-day music festival takes place in Grant Park from August 2-5 in Grant Park.Tickets for four-day passes went on sale Tuesday morning. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date.For more information on tickets and the full lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com