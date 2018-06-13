ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2014 file photo, Sylvester Stallone arrives at the 2014 UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Details of the case were not released. However, media reports last year indicated a woman had filed a police report in Santa Monica against Stallone about an incident in the 1990s.

At the time, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
