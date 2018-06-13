Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.Details of the case were not released. However, media reports last year indicated a woman had filed a police report in Santa Monica against Stallone about an incident in the 1990s.At the time, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.