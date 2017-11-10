Comedian Louis C.K. released a statement on Friday saying the stories of sexual misconduct told by several women, including accounts of him masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, are true."These stories are true," C.K. said in a statement. "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first, which is also true."The New York Times was the first to publish information about C.K.'s misconduct in a Thursday report.Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the paper, but was not identified.Corry alleges the comedian, while she was working on TV pilot in 2005, asked "if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me." She declined "and he told me he had issues." The show's executive producers, Courteney Cox and David Arquette confirmed Corry's account to the Times. Cindy Guagenti, Arquette's representative, told The AP her client had nothing more to add.In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s new film "I Love You, Daddy" was canceled on Thursday night and C.K.'s scheduled Friday appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" also has been scrapped. The small distribution company handling the release of "I Love You Daddy" said it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.HBO announced Thursday that C.K. would no longer be participating in "Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs," set to air on the cable channel November 18. HBO also said it will remove C.K.'s past projects from its video on demand services.Here is C.K.'s full statement:The allegations about C.K.'s behavior are the latest in Hollywood's growing sexual harassment scandal, which prompted Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey to announce Thursday the establishment of a task force to handle any resulting criminal complaints.The industry group Women in Film also announced Thursday that it plans to launch a "help line" and panel of pro-bono legal professionals to provide counseling, referrals and legal advice to harassment victims. The free service is expected to be available beginning Dec. 1.