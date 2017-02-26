OSCARS

Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar

Alicia Vikander, left, presents Mahershala Ali with the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
The 2017 Oscars is starting off with an upbeat tone, along with a healthy serving of political jokes, but the award show also made history Sunday night as it handed out its first award to Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, making him the first ever Muslim to win a gold statuette.

Singer Justin Timberlake kicked off the Academy Awards with a politics-free performance of his Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Kimmel didn't stray entirely from politics. He took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem "less racist."

He also struck an irreverent but sarcastic tone, singling out best actress nominee Meryl Streep, whom Trump previously called "overrated" after her fiery Golden Globes speech last month. Listing some of her credits, Kimmel said she "phoned it in for over 50 films." He also led a standing ovation for the actress before telling her: "Nice dress, by the way. Is that an Ivanka?"

The host then said Trump was sure to tweet about the Oscars at 5 a.m. "during his bowl movements."

The night's first winner was Ali for his performance in "Moonlight." He thanked his wife for "being such a soldier" while being pregnant during the making of the film. The couple welcomed their daughter four days ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
2 young girls killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
25-year-old man shot to death in Gary
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Show More
High levels of manganese found on Chicago's Far South Side
Police: Man burglarized Gold Coast apartment as woman slept
Calumet City Police dog dies from cancer
Body recovered from Chicago River in Loop
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Edens near Glencoe
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos