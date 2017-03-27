ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Majestic horses prepare for 'Odysseo' show in Chicago

Horses for the "Odysseo" show arrived in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sixty five majestic horses were led into Chicago's Soldier Field on Monday for the upcoming "Odysseo" show.

The horses arrived in Chicago via a charter cargo plane from Canada.

One of them was an 8-year-old purebred from Spain named Kilo.

"Kurt is actually his best friend," said show rider Steven Paulson of Kilo. "They came together and have been together since, and so they're best friends and always stay next to each other. He loves, he wants to steal the show."

The show -- which features dozens of acrobats, dancers and musicians - will be held under the world's largest touring tent located on Soldier Field's south lot.

"Odysseo" opens April 1.
