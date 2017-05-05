Mariachi Herencia de Mexico releases 1st album

CHICAGO --Mariachi Herencia de Mexico is a youth mariachi band from the non-profit Mariachi Heritage Foundation. They joined ABC7 News at 11 T Friday to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Cesar Maldonado, the founder and director of the group, said the members represent 18 different CPS schools.
The band just released its first album, Nuestra Herencia, and will celebrate with a concert at Thalia Hall, located at 1807 S. Allport St., on Sunday at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to find out more about the show.
To find out more about the Mariachi Herencia de Mexico or the Mariachi Heritage Foundation, visit www.mariachiheritagefoundation.org or the foundation's Facebook page.