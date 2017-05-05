ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico releases 1st album

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico is a youth mariachi band from the non-profit Mariachi Heritage Foundation. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico is a youth mariachi band from the non-profit Mariachi Heritage Foundation. They joined ABC7 News at 11 T Friday to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Cesar Maldonado, the founder and director of the group, said the members represent 18 different CPS schools.

The band just released its first album, Nuestra Herencia, and will celebrate with a concert at Thalia Hall, located at 1807 S. Allport St., on Sunday at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to find out more about the show.

To find out more about the Mariachi Herencia de Mexico or the Mariachi Heritage Foundation, visit www.mariachiheritagefoundation.org or the foundation's Facebook page.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcinco de mayomexicoChicagoLoop
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Dave Bautista, James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' talk film premiere
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl playing in the woods in this blurry photo?
Show More
Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Man fondled girl, 4, on CTA bus after registering as sex offender, prosecutors say
Armed customer kills shooter in sports bar
Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $20 million
More News
Top Video
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video