Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mariah Carey performs at the New Year&#39;s Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance Saturday night in Times Square. She even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

She told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year.

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.

Carey took to Instagram after the performance saying, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

