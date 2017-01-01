ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey rep: Technical problems bungle New Year's show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mariah Carey performs at the New Year&#39;s Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
NEW YORK --
After a brief, flawless "Auld Lang Syne," it was all downhill for Mariah Carey on New Year's Eve.

A representative for the million-selling superstar cited technical difficulties for a disastrous appearance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," which aired on ABC and was the subject of widespread mockery on social media.

Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks. Telling the revelers jammed into Times Square that there had not been a sound check for her hit song "Emotions," she lamented that "we're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is."

"Let the audience sing," she decided as she paced the stage.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said, adding her own sarcastic review of the performance. "That was ... amazing."

The next song, "We Belong Together," went no better. At times, she lowered the microphone from her mouth and the music, vocals and all, kept playing, making it clear she was lip-synching.

"Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances," Carey spokeswoman Nicole Perna said Sunday.

A representative for Dick Clark productions did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Carey later tweeted about the night, starting with a brief profanity, throwing in a couple of sad emojis and concluding with, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."



On Twitter, commentators called the fiasco a fitting end to a traumatic year for the music industry, marked by the deaths of Prince, David Bowie and George Michael among others. One tweeter, referring to the 2016 presidential campaign, joked that Carey's show had been hacked by the Russians.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentnew year's eveu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Next on Windy City LIVE
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams announce engagement
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
762 murdered in Chicago in 2016
Chicago welcomes in 2017
New Year's baby born at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
CPD: 5 killed, 30 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
2 shot to death in Uptown
Man wearing scuba suit dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Show More
Surveillance images released of Gage Park armed robber
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
Turkish police searching for gunman after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
First 5K of 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos