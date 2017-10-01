ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marilyn Manson injured after prop falls on him at NYC show

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on Marilyn Manson's injuries (Owen Sweeney/Invision)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Singer Marilyn Manson was injured when a prop fell on him at a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Video posted to Twitter shows the prop falling over as Manson started to climb it.


It reportedly took several minutes to get him out from under the prop. He was taken away on a stretcher.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known. The rest of the show was canceled.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96
Flavors of fall at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Get a glimpse behind the crown in new play
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Police: Man exposed himself to 3 girls near Elgin HS
Woman killed in Wheaton crash
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
NFL suspends Bears LB Danny Trevathan two games for violating safety rules
Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96
Remains identified as teen missing from Virginia military base
Show More
Prosecutors: Food stamps used to buy lap dances at strip club
FBI: Armored car driver shoots attempted robber in Little Village
Police: Man inappropriately touched girl on NW Side CTA bus
Funeral for Kenneka Jenkins held Saturday
More News
Top Video
Funeral for Kenneka Jenkins held Saturday
FBI: Armored car driver shoots attempted robber in Little Village
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video