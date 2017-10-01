Marilyn Manson injured after prop falls on him at NYC show

NEW YORK --Singer Marilyn Manson was injured when a prop fell on him at a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Video posted to Twitter shows the prop falling over as Manson started to climb it.
A piece of the set fell right on him :( :( @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/p6KQLyXUOK— Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017
It reportedly took several minutes to get him out from under the prop. He was taken away on a stretcher.
The extent of his injuries are not yet known. The rest of the show was canceled.