Mark Hamill reflects on Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

He started out as a farm boy and became a Jedi master. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" continues the Luke Skywalker saga with an epic adventure of shocking revelations. Janet Davies sat down with Mark Hamill to find out how it was to return to the multi-billion-dollar franchise three decades later."Star Wars: The Force Awakens" surprised us with an aged and solemn Luke Skywalker at the film's end. "The Last Jedi" gives us more on the journey for the Jedi knight. For Hamill, the trip back to a galaxy far, far away has been emotional. Like his first moment back on the Millennium Falcon."It was kind of like visiting a childhood home you hadn't been in for 30 years. It brought up all these sense memories that - it even smelled the same way. Mind you, it's a re-creation based blueprints and photographs and so forth. But it was unnerving, mostly because I didn't expect that to happen," Hamill said.And no one expected the loss of Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher who passed away last year after completing the film."It's terrible! She should be here. Usually here timing was impeccable except in this case. Because we need her. Harrison was more prominent in seven, I am more prominent in this, and nine was mean to be more for Carrie. But she's wonderful in the film," he said."Chicagoans saw Hamill in "The Return of the Jedi" and onstage at the Blackstone Theatre in the play "Amadeus" when major snowstorms hit."I said to my wife , Oh boy it's a snow day! They'll cancel the show! The car shows up in chains, I said, well I guess I gotta go. But in LA if there was drizzle there would be 17 percent cancelation. Not one cancelation," he recalled.Unexpected weather will never keep Chicago fans from seeing "The Last Jedi" when Star Wars opens on Dec. 15.