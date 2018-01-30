ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Salling, Glee star who pleaded guilty to child porn charges, dead at 35, attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

Ex-'Glee' star Mark Salling, who had been awaiting sentencing on child porn charges, dies in Los Angeles area (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.

Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death.

A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly says Salling was found hanging at a home in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor's death is being investigated as a suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.
Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebrityCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars of 'The Humans' Richard Thomas & Pamela Reed
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'
Tom Hanks set to play Mister Rogers in biopic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Cicero man accused of shooting girlfriend 11 times
Driver cited in 9-vehicle South Loop crash that killed chef
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Police: Kidnap victim fatally shot while pulling on FBI agent's rifle
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Wife accused of making sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Show More
Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritan rescues 2 boys from frozen Frankfort pond
Police investigating Streeterville robberies
North Riverside school closed for week due to flu
Rush Card customers say fraud claims were denied
More Video