'Married But Single Too' stars stop by to talk new play

CHICAGO (WLS) --There's buzz about a new play taking the stage in Chicago Friday night.
"Married But Single Too" is the sequel to the hit "Married But Single" which came through Chicago last year.
There are a lot of big names on the bill including Bill Bellamy and LisaRaye McCoy, who stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the show.
"Married But Single Too" has three shows in the Chicago stop.
Friday: 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Arie Crown Theatre
Tickets are $50-$72
They're are available through Ticketmaster and at the box office.