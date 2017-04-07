THEATER

'Married But Single Too' stars stop by to talk new play

There's buzz about a new play taking the stage in Chicago Friday night. "Married But Single Too" is the sequel to the hit "Married But Single" which came through Chicago last year. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's buzz about a new play taking the stage in Chicago Friday night.

"Married But Single Too" is the sequel to the hit "Married But Single" which came through Chicago last year.

There are a lot of big names on the bill including Bill Bellamy and LisaRaye McCoy, who stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the show.

"Married But Single Too" has three shows in the Chicago stop.
Friday: 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Arie Crown Theatre
Tickets are $50-$72
They're are available through Ticketmaster and at the box office.
