Martha Lavey remembered at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre standout Martha Lavey was honored with a street dedication Tuesday morning. Her name is immortalized on a stretch of Halsted near the place where her creative genius flowed for decades.At the memorial where memories of her artistry took center stage one last time, it was a celebration of a leading lady. Lavey began her career as an actress, but in 1995, she took on a new role - Steppenwolf artistic director - for two decades.Lavey passed away at age 60 in April . Chicago's theater community and Steppenwolf ensemble members honored her legacy Monday night."She brought us onto the national landscape in a very different way than we had ever appeared before. We were a ragtag group of pals," Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney said."Martha - along with the founders of the company, Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney and Jeff Perry - really recognized that Steppenwolf had to become a home for writers," Steppenwolf artistic director Anna Shapiro said.Nurturing new works became as important as the actors."We knew we really needed to become a hybrid and we needed the storytellers and Martha set about doing that," Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry said.During Lavey's tenure, many Steppenwolf productions went to Broadway winning a total of nine Tony awards."For dozens of board members, hundreds of staff, now 49 needy, talented, babyish artists. It turned out you need to be a really good listener. And she was a beautiful one, so I miss it, and I'm really grateful I got to live with it," Perry said.