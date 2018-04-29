ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' breaks box office records

Janet Davies sits down with the stars of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity Wars." (WLS)

Marvel's latest superhero flick is breaking box office records.

"Avengers: Infinity War" earned $630 million in its opening weekend worldwide, shattering the previous $541 million record set by "The Fate of the Furious."

In a film that features an army of superheroes from 18 Marvel movies, one of the biggest fights was for screen time.

"They give us all time, but you only get a certain amount since there's 30 of us dividing up the pieces," said Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch.

"You get your three minutes of shine and you just own it, you just own if for the team," said Letitia Wright, who played Shuri. "And that's what makes Marvel really cool, there's no character that's the same. Everybody's different."

Also onscreen is a romance between Scarlet Witch and Vision.

"At the beginning of the movie, you find us together trying to find normalcy in romance," said Paul Bettany, who played Vision. "She's a witch, I'm an artificial person, she's a fugitive from the law, we're both kind of weapons of mass destruction..."

"And you've got 3 minutes to tell that story!" Olsen added.

And for Black Panther's kid sister, Shuri, the future has yet to be determined.

"Oh, yeah... It's still done with love, you still see the hard work how all the stories connect together, it's just another day at the office which I'm so grateful about," Wright said.

Disney is the producer of the "Avengers" series and owns ABC7.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
