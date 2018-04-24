  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Toronto police press conference about van attack that killed 10
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee's attorney, Jonathan Freund, called the lawsuit "a shakedown" and says Lee denies the allegations.

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him.

The complaint also says Carballo was massaging Lee with her feet when he grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarvellawsuitcomic bookChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
franklyHANK: Xtina, 'L'Imitation of Life,' 'Grease,' and 'Hostiles'
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of third girl
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Odds are in for royal baby name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose
Amazon launches delivery to cars in Chicago
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
Teen killed mom with help of 2 friends, court docs say
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, brother in custody
Bond revoked for suspect from Ill. charged in Tenn. Waffle House shooting
Loyal dog, partially blind and deaf, leads rescuers to missing toddler
Show More
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in Pa. hospital
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from Carolina hospitals
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
More News