Maywood native Todd Dulaney has a big year ahead. Not only will he be releasing his third album, but next week he will be heading to Los Angeles to find out if he will pick up his first Grammy Award for the Best Gospel Album of the Year. Todd joined ABC 7 in our State Street Studio to talk about the accomplishments in his short career.Todd Dulaney spent most of his life pursuing a baseball career, playing 5 years of professional baseball. Now, his joy comes from serving the Lord in any and every capacity of life. He is steadfast and sold out to God and his eyes are focused on ministry and fulfilling His purpose. Dulaney's dream is to write music which ministers to the heart of God and touches the heart of man. Not what's hot, but what delivers, what heals, what restores, music that God inhabits.Born December 20, 1983 in Maywood, IL, Dulaney grew up as a singer and an elite athlete. After graduating from high school in 2001, Dulaney was drafted from Community College in Mt. Carmel, IL, by the New York Mets to pursue a professional baseball career. While refining his athletic skills, Dulaney realized that there was a higher calling upon his life. He accepted an invitation to travel and perform background vocals for gospel artist and Grammy winner Smokie Norful.Todd has worked and shared the stage with many award-winning artists, including Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Jessica Reedy, Maurette Brown-Clark, Michelle Williams, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, Dr Bobby Jones, Ernest Pugh, TRIN-I-TEE 5:7, Nicole and David Binion, Tye Tribett and Donnie McClurkin just to name a few.God has opened many doors on his behalf allowing him to minister in song at churches worldwide. Dulaney has made appearances on BET's Bobby Jones Gospel, TBN "Praise the Lord", 15th Street Live, Atlanta Gospel Live, BBTV, TCT "I'm Just Sayin", The 2011 Merge Summit and (3) nominations for the 2012 Stellar Awards second round ballot.He is married to the lovely Kenyetta Stone-Dulaney and his greatest accomplishments are his three lovely children Taylor, Todd Jr. and Tyler.One thing that Todd desires, is to keep the message of Christ on display more than the brand of the artist. "Without the Christ of the Gospel, we don't have Gospel/Christian music." You can learn more about Todd at www.ToddDulaneyLand.com, and look out for new music from Todd in 2017 following his second Live Recording that took place at the end of 2016.Stellar Awards2017 - 5 time nominee for:Male Vocalist Of The YearAlbum Of The YearContemporary Album Of The YearUrban/Inspirational Single Of The Year For "The Anthem"Grammy Awards2017 - nominated for Best Gospel AlbumDove Awards2016 nominee and pre show performer:Urban Worship Recorded Song Of The YearBillboard Year In Review2016 Top Gospel New Artist - Todd DulaneyBillboard's Top 25 Gospel Artists for 2016Todd DulaneyBillboard's Top 5 Gospel Airplay for 2016Todd Dulaney- "The Anthem"4.21.16 - DEBUT - #1 Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart