ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mattel introduces 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbie versions of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattel has introduced its three dolls inspired by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's characters in "A Wrinkle in Time."

Danny Clemens
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
Say hello to the three newest members of Mattel's Barbie lineup: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. The toymaker has unveiled dolls inspired by the three actresses' characters in Disney's upcoming film adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time."

The limited-edition line features Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit, three "powerful warriors made of stardust" who guide Meg Murry (portrayed in the film by Storm Reed) on a journey across the universe to find her missing father.

The dolls, which are available now for pre-order ahead of their Feb. 23 release, were designed by Carlyle Nuera.

Director Ava DuVernay - who herself was also featured on a Barbie doll in 2015 - posted a photo of the dolls to her social media accounts with a poignant message about representation.

"When Disney makes Barbies of your movie's characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these," she wrote.



DuVernay has been vocal about her support for diversity in the entertainment industry, pledging last year that the film would have a cast "that looked like you, looked like the real world."

"A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters in the United States on March 9, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbarbiemovie newsdisneyoprah winfreyava duvernayu.s. & worldtoysmattel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars to wear white roses at Grammys to support Time's Up
Erykah Badu says Hitler 'wonderful painter' comment, stance 'misconstrued'
Violin prodigy Giovanni Mazza
HGTV's Alison Victoria of 'Windy City Flip' stops by WCL
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gymnastics coach from Palatine charged with having sex with teen
Land contracts, alternatives to a mortgage, could be risky real estate
White House proposes path to citizenship for 1.8 million people in exchange for border wall
Man in custody following Little Italy barricade situation
Palatine transgender student denied unrestricted locker room access
2 in custody after police chase ends on South Side
Report: Trump wanted Mueller fired, backed off when lawyer threatened to quit
Opioids overnight: Addiction by Express Mail
Show More
'He kissed my forehead and slit my throat': Man sentenced for attacking wife
Police: Son lived with murdered mom's body for days
Kidnapping victim killed when FBI agents open fire during raid
Pressure mounts on Chris Kennedy as primary approaches
Family: Elderly man beaten, restrained on Emirates flight to Chicago
More News
Top Video
Gymnastics coach from Palatine charged with having sex with teen
Land contracts, alternatives to a mortgage, could be risky real estate
White House proposes path to citizenship for 1.8 million people in exchange for border wall
Opioids overnight: Addiction by Express Mail
More Video